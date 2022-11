Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut's chemistry grab eyeballs

A host of Bollywood stars were seen coming under the same roof for a grand special screening of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai. Apart from the screening, what caught everyone'e eye was the incident where Jaya Bachchan royally ignored Kangana Ranaut as she greeted Anupam Kher on the stage.