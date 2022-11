Black Panther: Wakanda Forever beats ​Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made close to Rs 13 crores on day one. It is way ahead of Sooraj Barjatya-Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher's Uunchai, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda. Both the big Indian releases have got excellent word of mouth and should fare better over the weekend. The Tamil movie Love Today is also holding steady. Here is a more detailed look...