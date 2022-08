Ranbir Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen for the first time in Shamshera. Ranbir is all praises about Vaani and her dedication towards a particular character and the film. Ranbir feels that Vaani is a very fine actor and she not works very hard but is also focused. He revealed that Vaani detaches herself from everything and keeps her headphones on, listening to music so that she stays in the character. They really enjoyed each other’s company. He thinks what she has done in Shamshera is quite outstanding.