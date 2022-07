Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera has failed to impress the audience, while the viewers are going gaga over Ranbir's performance, they are slamming the users for using Vaani Kapoor as a prop in the film and even claim that they unnecessarily sexualising her in the film. while Vaani was extremely happy with her role in the film, viewers claim why was she even there in the film.