Vaishali Takkar passes away due to suicide

In the early hours of Sunday, Vaishali Takkar, a noted TV actress was found hanging by her neighbours after being alerted. Vaishali was just 29 and died by suicide at such a young age. Her demise has come as a huge shock to her fans and her well-wishers. Her family is devastated and her friends are in disbelief and in denial that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress could take such a drastic step and end her life. It is indeed shocking. Vaishali Takkar's demise is being probed and it has been found out that Vaishali was harassed by her neighbour. A suicide note has been recovered from her residence as well. Let's check more shocking updates that have come forward about the actress' tragic and untimely demise.