Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are indeed an iconic couple in Bollywood, known for their enduring love and mutual respect. SRK's humor and wit often shine through in anecdotes about their relationship. One such instance is when he humorously recounted how, despite Gauri wanting to visit Paris for their honeymoon, due to financial constraints, he took her to a beautiful place in India and convinced her that it was Paris. This playful banter reflects the lightheartedness and love in their relationship. These anecdotes not only showcase SRK's wit but also highlight the couple's ability to navigate societal expectations with humor and grace. Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara drops adorable pictures with her twin kids; thanks them for making her Valentine’s Day best ever