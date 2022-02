Image credit: Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet and Debina played Ram and Sita in the mythological show Ramayan (2008). However, they met each other before the show. In an interview to idiva, Debina revealed that one day he called her up and they spoke for hours and he kept beating around the bush. “I got so fed up with it that I said, ‘I think you want to tell me that you love me.' He jumped and said yes, said Debina. They tied the knot in 2011.