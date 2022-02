Valentine’s Day 2022: Raqesh Bapat – Shamita Shetty join Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra in celebrating the day

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat headed to Alibaug to spend Valentine’s Day with Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and her BFF Akanksha Malhotra and her husband. They were joined by Shilpa and Akanksha’s kids who seem to be with Sunanda Shetty. The couples took walk in the beautiful location, enjoyed rides in a luxury boat and also cut a cake. All the ladies dressed up nicely for the occasion. Raqesh Bapat posted a romantic video on the song from Gehraiyaan. Shamita Shetty also posted a reel. Shilpa Shetty’s reel on faith and love will soothe your heart. After some tumultuous few months, Raj Kundra and she have some relaxed time together. Take a look at the pics…