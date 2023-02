Kiara Adani and Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood is filled with gorgeous love stories. The recent one that has kept everyone hooked is that of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. They tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7. They kept their affair under wraps but gossip mills kept speculating. As revealed by Kiara, she met Sidharth Malhotra at the wrap up party of Lust Stories and since then they had been in touch. On Koffee With Karan, Sidharth even manifested a happy future and wished for it to be with Kiara. How beautiful.