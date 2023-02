Salman Khan

While Valentine's Day is all about love, here's looking at Bollywood stars who are 40 plus in age yet happily single. Bollywood weddings are ruling the headlines but these celebs have kept themselves from giving into the societal norms and getting hitched. The first on the list is Bollywood's most eligible bachelor - Salman Khan. He was and is the most eligible bachelor even at the age of the age of 57. He has no mood to settle down as yet.