Love songs for Valentines Day playlist

Love is in the air. Valentine's Day is here and it comes with an opportunity to make extra efforts to make your partner feel special. When it comes to expressing love there is no better way than Bollywood songs. The romantic songs that our cinema has given act best when one has to convey their feelings directly or indirectly. Now be it, Rajesh Khanna or Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood songs have been our rescue every time. Take a look at the top love songs to play today for your partner to express your love to them.