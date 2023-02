Valentine's Day 2023: Unique, weird Bollywood love stories

Valentine's Day is upon us. And it's one of the most widely celebrated days in the world. Everyone celebrates love and love stories and in India, the scenario is no different. Bollywood is known for some really amazing love stories. The love stories were complete before and some couldn't find their happy ending. Today, we will be having a look at the love stories of Bollywood that once made us believe in love and while they do even now, it's risky and complicated. Check out the list below: