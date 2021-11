Behind-the-scenes

Thala Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor not only delivered a blockbuster with Nerkonda Paarvai, but also won over critics with the brave decision of the makers getting Thala Ajith to play against type and also the superstar agreeing to do so and pulling it off with aplomb, which has skyrocketed attention for their next film together, the eagerly anticipated action movie, Valimai. Every little new development about the movie from its locations to high-octane stunts has already been creating massive buzz, and Thala fans are now just waiting with bated breath for the trailer and subsequent release. However, what if we were to tell you that you could get a sneak peek into Valimai as we’ve landed our hands on some leaked action stills, shared by noted Tamil cinema trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, which would make your excitement for the movie shoot though the roof.