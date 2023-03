Image credit: Twitter

Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty 2023: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna glam up the night

The Oscars happened a couple of hours ago and all the celebrated films and actors were lauded for their acting chops and filmmaking talent. Everything Everywhere All at Once won big with RRR song Naatu Naatu picking up an Oscar for Best Original Song, Kartiki Gonsalves-directed and Guneet Monga produced The Elephant Whisperers winning Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. And since all the awards have been handed out, it's time for PARTY! Vanity Fair has yet again organised an After Party, hosting celebrities after the Oscars. Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a feather-y outfit, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner grab the limelight, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky couldn't stop smiling.