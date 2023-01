Varisu takes a flying start

Thalapthy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu made it to the theatres yesterday. The film opened to a tremendous response and took the box office by storm. Even though it had tough competition from Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Varisu managed to do well at the box office on its opening day. As per the reports, Varisu has managed to earn more than Rs 20 crore on its opening day in the state of Tamil Nadu. Despite a great response, Varisu has failed to match the opening-day numbers of these Thalapathy Vijay films. Take a look.