Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal back in Mumbai from Alibaug

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are back in Mumbai for X’Mas after spending a couple of days in Alibaug. While Varun Dhawan was in a brown tee and denims, Natasha Dalal chose a playsuit for the journey. They came to Mumbai in a luxury boat. The couple were clicked at the Gateway Of India. Natasha Dalal was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag that costs USD 3, 800 to 4,000. Varun Dhawan has been in the news for the Indian spin-off of Citadel reportedly co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The news has dropped today. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are back home to celebrate X’Mas with the family. Take a look at the pics….