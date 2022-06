Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor travel in Mumbai metro

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor are busy with the promotions of their film JugJugg Jeeyo. The actors recently travelled by Mumbai metro to beat the traffic and save time. Well, it’s very rare to see Bollywood celebs travelling by public transports. But, Varun, Kiara, and Anil are not the first ones to take public transport. Check out the list of other celebs who opted for it…