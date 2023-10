Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani and others team up

It is a treat for all Bollywood fans today. Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rakuul Preet Singh and others shared pictures together. These pictures were from a event they are doing together. The stars were seen performing at a concert in Doha. Varun Dhawan and others shared pictures on social media announcing their performance at an event.