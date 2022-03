Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were considered to be a perfect couple. So much that they were mentors of love school. However, they parted ways and later Anusha in one of her posts hinted that she was cheated upon. She had penned, 'So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive.'