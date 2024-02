Vasant Panchami 2024: Alia Bhatt's sheer yellow saree is super stylish

It is Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami tomorrow, that is, 14th February 2024. On this day, Saraswati Puja is held in Hindu households wherein the Hindu goddess Saraswati is honoured and celebrated. It also marks the beginning of the spring season. In India, according to different states and regions, this festival is celebrated in different ways. Here's looking at our Bollywood Queens in yellow sarees, to help you celebrate the arrival of Spring. Here's Alia Bhatt. Alia is super stylish and chic in real life. The actress wore this sheer number for her friend's wedding. She looks stunning, doesn't she?