Aamir Khan

November 1 is celebrated as World Vegan Day. Veganism has become a trend now and a lot of celebrities have only vegan food. This has become quite common amongst the Bollywood celebrities who religiously follow it. Aamir Khan is a vegan food lover. He decided to go vegan in 2015. He took the decision after his wife showed him a video about the common diseases caused by consuming animal products and how a diet change can prevent them.