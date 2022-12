Venkatesh birthday special: The Rana Naidu actor is a complete family man

It is popular South actor Venkatesh' birthday today. Venkatesh has worked in Hindi and Telugu films. He has been entertaining for about 4 decades now. Venkatesh is a complete family man and today, as he turns 62 years handsome, we will have a look at some of the special and unseen pictures of Venkatesh Daggubati with his family. He is very close to his daughter, nephews Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya. Let's check out unseen family pics of Venkatesh.