Image credit: PR

Venom 2 comes knocking

Venom, released in 2018, proved to be one of the most pleasantly surprising, not to mention, subversive superhero movies in recent times, not to mention a massive blockbuster at the box office despite a majority of IS critics getting it horribly wrong in their reviews. Now, the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is gearing up for release, and the makers have dropped the character posters of Tom Hardy, who plays the eponymous character, his love interest, Michelle Williams, his arch-nemesis this time around, Woody Harrelson, and his foe's love interest, Naomie Harris. Each character poster is better than the other and we can barely contain our excitement for the actual film. If you haven't checked them out already, here you go...