Most anticipated 2021 releases for fans

Post the announcement of reopening of cinemas of Maharashtra government in the state, we saw filmmakers dropping the release date of their ventures with biggies like Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2 and others. To know the excitement among the fans about these ventures, we conducted a poll asking which of 2021 releases they are most excited more. The results are out and we saw John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 topping the list...