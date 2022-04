Vibhuti Thakur

In a shocking turn of events, Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress Vibhuti Thakur became a victim of cyber crime. She told a daily, “Firstly I thought that it is some kind of prank. I was getting calls from different numbers and people across. But when people started asking me sexual favours, I had an emotional breakdown. I was shattered with these filthy and cheap messages. She has filed a complaint as she wants those who sent her dirty filthy messages to be nabbed by the cops.