Vicky Kaushal's first crush

Fans are always interested to know about the personal lives of the stars. From their love lives to breakups, everything calls for attention. Well, it is always fun to know who had a crush on whom, right? On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Vicky Kaushal was the guest. He revealed that Madhuri Dixit was his first-ever crush. He even sweetly danced with her and expressed his fondness. Here's looking at other stars who openly spoke about their celebrity crush.