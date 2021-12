From You and I to Us

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on Thursday, making it official finally. The two took their pheras at Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan and their wedding pictures are going viral and how. Apart from how gorgeous the two looked in their bride and groom avatars, what stood out is how they took their pheras, holding each others’ hands. It was so romantic and perfect. And that made us go back to all the recent BIG Bollywood celeb weddings from the jodis took their pheras in similar fashion. Take a look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and more couples who will definitely made you go – ‘Mere haath mein, tera haath ho, saari jannatein, mere saath hoon.’