Vicky Kaushal called Katrina Kaif his most brutal critic

In a recent chat with India Today.in, the heart actor said that his wife Katrina is his biggest critic. He said that she is the most brutal critic and never minces her words. Vicky even added that his wifey Katrina is a straight bullet and if she does not like anything she will be upfront about it. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return hand-in-hand from the birthday getaway; fans cannot stop gushing over them [Watch]