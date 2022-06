Image credit: Instagram

Vicky Kaushal – Tripti Dimri

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri will be seen together in Anand Tiwari’s next directorial which is produced by karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is not yet officially announced, but the shooting of the movie has been going on in full swing. The team is currently in Croatia and recently, Vicky and Tripti shot for a romantic track. The pictures from the sets have been leaked on social media, and fans are already excited for the movie.