Vicky Kaushal shares an adorable birthday wish for her wife, Katrina Kaif, as she turns 40.

Vicky Kaushal is in awe of her wifey Katrina Kaif's magic, and as she turned 40 today, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor took to his Instagram and dropped super romantic pictures with his wifey on her birthday and wished her all the love.