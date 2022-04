Image credit: Instagram

Vicky Kaushal flaunts his chiselled physique

Vicky Kaushal is currently holidaying with his wife Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Earlier, he gave a glimpse of their exotic vacation on Instagram. And now he has treated his fans with a shirtless mirror selfie wherein he is seen flaunting his washboard abs. He looked hotter than ever and left netizens gushing over his chiselled physique. Take a look.