Image credit: Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's PDA at Filmfare Awards 2022

The Padmavaat actor Ranveer Singh is known to be an enthu-cutlet. Be it winning a trophy or promoting his film, he is always high on energy. So when he appeared on Filmfare Awards 2022, Ranveer was at his best. He won the Best Actor award for his 83. He pulled wifey Deepika Padukone also on stage as he received the award. Sweetly he kissed her on the cheek and the picture has gone viral. This picture has reminded us of many such PDA-filled instances of Bollywood stars from award functions.