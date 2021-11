Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently the IT couple of Bollywood. They are rumoured to getting married in the month of December. While there is no confirmation yet, reports of their combined net worth had left everyone stunned. Reportedly their net worth together is Rs 249 crore. On that note, take a look at other star couples and their combined net worth.