Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood's cutest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif manage to make the audience fall in love with their chemistry. On Koffee With Karan season 7, Vicky Kaushal revealed that the two have fought over closet space. The actor said that their closet space is shrinking and she has got one and a half rooms, while he has one cupboard which might soon become a drawer. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's fee for her debut film Student Of The Year will leave you shocked