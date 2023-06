Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif snapped at the airport

Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of Zara Hakte Zara Bachke. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is awaiting for Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, to name a few. Vicky and Katrina were snapped at the Mumbai airport just a couple of hours ago. The two were twinning and winning hearts. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been setting the bar high for their subtle romance. No wonder they have so many fans. Someone should cast them in a movie together ASAP.