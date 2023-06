Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at Siddhivinayak temple

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently on cloud nine. Their latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been received well by the audience. The film is doing fine at the box office and everyone's happy. To celebrate the same, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal paid a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessing of the almighty.