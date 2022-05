Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

Relationships change in the blink of an eye in Bollywood. But gone are the days when celebs would hold grudges against each other. We have witnessed so many bonds in Bollywood that were least expected. Especially when it comes to exes. In current times, everyone is friends with everyone, even if it means that someone is your partner's ex. One of the top examples is Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. We know that Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor's ex but the past has no effect on the bond the two handsome hunks share. They were a part of Sanju together and since then they are great buddies.