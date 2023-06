Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revelations

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left everyone surprised when they announced their wedding. The couple was in a secret relationship and when they got that click of lifetime togetherness they made it official. Vicky and Katrina, who had a close wedding ceremony, have often made revelations about their life post-marriage. From Vicky describing the marriage as paratha weds pancakes to Katrina Kaif revealing his husband gave a live performance of her songs, both have the cutest disclosures that made fans go aww.