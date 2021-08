Stark, Raw & Classic

Lensan Pavitr Saith also praised the actress for her beauty standards and said, In my experience she's the only celebrity who insists on being true to her individuality, representing herself the way she is, not an ounce of pretence. Stark, Raw & Classic. (Jokingly) making my job as a photographer a challenge in an old-school way, without the luxury of correcting the image later while editing because she uses the original photograph without any alterations, keeping it entirely real.