Vidya Balan to Sonali Bendre: Bollywood stars whose birthday falls on January 1

Vidya Balan’s birthday The actress is one of the biggest stars in the Bollywood industry. She was born on January 1, 1979, in Mumbai. In 2026, Vidya will turn 46 years old.

Vidya Balan’s work Vidya is known for her work in movies like The Dirty Picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kahaani and Parineeta. As per reports, she will be next seen in Jailer 2 and Raja Shivaji.

Sonali Bendre’s birthday The actress celebrates her birthday on January 1. Born in 1975 in Mumbai, Sonali Bendre will turn 51 on Thursday.

Sonali Bendre’s work The actress is known for her work in movies like Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Kadhalar Dhinam, Sarfarosh, Murari and Diljale, to name a few. As per reports, she will be next seen in O Romeo.

Nana Patekar’s birthday The veteran actor, who has been entertaining the industry for over 4 decades, celebrates his birthday on January 1. Born in 1951 in Murud, Nana Patekar will turn 75 years old in 2026.

Nana Patekar’s work The actor is known for his movies like Welcome, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, and Natsamrat. He was last seen in Housefull 5, which was released in June 2025.

Akshay Oberoi’s birthday The actor was born on January 1, 1985, in New Jersey. He will turn 41 this year.

