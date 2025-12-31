Vidya Balan to Sonali Bendre: Bollywood stars whose birthday falls on January 1

Vidya Balan’s birthday
The actress is one of the biggest stars in the Bollywood industry. She was born on January 1, 1979, in Mumbai. In 2026, Vidya will turn 46 years old.
There are a few stars in the Hindi entertainment industry who begin their year by celebrating their birthday. Here is the list of the actors.
The actress is one of the biggest stars in the Bollywood industry. She was born on January 1, 1979, in Mumbai. In 2026, Vidya will turn 46 years old.
Vidya is known for her work in movies like The Dirty Picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kahaani and Parineeta. As per reports, she will be next seen in Jailer 2 and Raja Shivaji.
The actress celebrates her birthday on January 1. Born in 1975 in Mumbai, Sonali Bendre will turn 51 on Thursday.
The actress is known for her work in movies like Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Kadhalar Dhinam, Sarfarosh, Murari and Diljale, to name a few. As per reports, she will be next seen in O Romeo.
The veteran actor, who has been entertaining the industry for over 4 decades, celebrates his birthday on January 1. Born in 1951 in Murud, Nana Patekar will turn 75 years old in 2026.
The actor is known for his movies like Welcome, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, and Natsamrat. He was last seen in Housefull 5, which was released in June 2025.
The actor was born on January 1, 1985, in New Jersey. He will turn 41 this year.
The actor worked in Laal Rang, Kisko Tha Pata, Hum Tum and Them, Isi Life Mein...! and Judaa Hoke Bhi, to name a few. He will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is a pan-India movie.
Enroll for our free updates