Image credit: PR

Azad Hind

Celebrating the 75th Year of Indian Independence, Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Motion Pictures, the producer of the highly anticipated films ‘83 and Thalaivi, announced a new movie franchise titled Azad Hind as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the fight for Indian independence, whose names somehow got lost through the annals of history. Launching the franchise by celebrating the heroics of a female freedom fighter, the first film in the Azad Hind franchise will bring to life the untold story of Veerangana Durgawati Devi, popularly known as Durga Bhabhi. Exhibiting courage, valour and strength, she fought the British Raj, inspiring legendary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. Durgawati was also referred to as ‘The Agni of India’ by British secret service bureau MI6. To play the power-packed character, the makers are currently looking at roping in a big-name leading lady.