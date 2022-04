Vijay Babu

Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu has said he will file a defamation case against the female actor who has alleged that he spiked her drinks and raped her on multiple occasions. He is now absconding but he took to Facebook where he did a live and said he was innocent. He also took the name of the alleged victim, which is illegal as IPC. He also said, “I will file defamation and a counter-case. It won't be a small case. I won't let her get away that easily. I can share all the proof with me but I won't because I don't want to cause damage to her family. He said he is answerable only to his close one and family members. He has said that the actress sent him messages from December till March. He said he has all her messages, and over 400 screenshots. Whatever allegations she may have, rape or consensual, I have all on record.”