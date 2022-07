Vijay Deverakonda

The handsome hunk from South has already created quite an impression in Bollywood with his good looks and charm. Vijay is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger and it was just yesterday that the poster of the film was released. The superstar posed nude over the poster and covered his modesty with flowers. All his fans have gone crazy drooling over his chiselled body. But he is not the first one to have posed nude on a film poster.