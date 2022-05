Image credit: Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda birthday bash

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his 33rd birthday today. The actor is in Kashmir shooting for his 11th film project directed by Shiva Nirvana. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The cast and crew members of VD 11 threw a surprise bash for Vijay on the outdoor schedule of their film. The pictures from Vijay's birthday bash are going viral online. Apart from Samantha and the other cast and crew of VD 11, Vijay's parents Govardhan Rao Deverakonda and Madhavi Deverakonda were also a part of the celebrations. Let's have a dekko at them below: