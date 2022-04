Image credit: Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda – Liger

Vijay Deverakoonda is big name in the Telugu film industry. He is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger which is multilingual film. The Puri Jagannadh directorial is all set to release on 25th August 2022, and the actor is confident that the film will be a hit at the box office. A few days ago, at an event, Vijay had said, I am happy to know that it exists (fandom). I don't have any pressure about Liger; I know it's going to be hit. I am just waiting for it to release. No pressure, it's very easy for me.