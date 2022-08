South movies ruining India’s image, not promoting India’s culture

Despite all the promotions by Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday and a well-received trailer and songs that clicked, Liger took an underwhelming opening at the box office after which, it fell flat on day 2. However, as bad as this is for the trade across all territories in the country, it’s also much needed as South movies have thrived on the permeation of a false notion that they promote Indian culture and values, which couldn’t be further from the truth. Allow us to elaborate and remove your blinkers if you’re among the brainwashed…