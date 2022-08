Arjun Kapoor's weirdest makeout places

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 with his sister Sonam Kapoor and revealed that he has made out in planes and vanity vans. During rapid fire round in the show, Karan asked Arjun about the weirdest places he has made out. Arjun's answer left Sonam grossed. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Aafat song faces huge criticism for using ‘rape scene’ dialogue in lyrics