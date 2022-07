Image credit: Instagram

Hottest and steamy liplocks in South

When it comes to kissing scenes, south actors such as Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty among others have performed some of the hottest and steamy liplocks that set the screen ablaze. Take a look at these south celebs kissing scenes as you scroll through your daily entertainment news.