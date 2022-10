Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates Diwali 2022 with family

As everyone is in festive mood celebrating Diwali, South Indian stars too enjoyed the festival of lights with much love and fun. While Bollywood stars celebrated with parties, many South Indian stars celebrated the festival with their loved ones. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna celebrated Diwali at home with her family members. She shared a picture holding a diya to wish her fans on the joyous occasion. She smile for sure appeared brighter than the diya. Here's looking into other South Indian stars' Diwali 2022 celebrations.