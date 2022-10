Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently two of the biggest names from the South film industry. The actress attained a new level of fame with the stupendous success of Pushpa. Vijay became a known face across the nation with the success of Arjun Reddy. Both of them have entered Bollywood now. Vijay Deverakonda entered Bollywood with Liger with Rashmika Mandanna entered with Goodbye. Well, keeping aside the movies, the two stars and their love life also always hits headlines. They were recently papped at the airport and it has raised many eyebrows.